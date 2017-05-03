BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC (LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)



ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND



3 May 2017



The Board of BlackRock North American Income Trust plc is pleased to announce that the second quarterly interim dividend in respect of the quarter ended 30 April 2017 of 1.25p per ordinary share has been declared by the Directors, payable on 30 June 2017 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 19 May 2017 (ex-dividend date is 18 May 2017).

Enquiries:



Caroline Driscoll

for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary



Telephone: 020 7743 2427



