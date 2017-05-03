

Shore Capital Group Limited



('Shore Capital' or the 'Company')



Exercise of Options and Total Voting Rights



The Company announces that it has issued 746,129 new ordinary shares of no par value each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') pursuant to the exercise of options at £2.05 per share, all of which were issued to directors or persons discharging managerial responsibilities (or entities managed or beneficially owned by them), as follows:



+------------+----------------------+--------------------+---------------------+ |Name | Number of Ordinary | Number of Ordinary | Resultant Aggregate | | | Shares Held Prior to | Shares Purchased | Holding of Ordinary | | | Exercise | with Exercise | Shares | | | | | | +------------+----------------------+--------------------+---------------------+ |Howard Shore| 8,941,497 (42.28%) | 592,199 | 9,533,696 (43.55% ) | | | | | | +------------+----------------------+--------------------+---------------------+ |Graham Shore| 1,962,079 (9.28%) | 153,930 | 2,116,009 (9.67%) | | | | | | +------------+----------------------+--------------------+---------------------+



A copy of the PDMR notification form for each of the above is set out below.



The new Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu with the Company's existing Ordinary Shares. Application has been made for the admission of the 746,129 Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM, with admission expected to occur on or around 10 May 2017 ('Admission').



Total Voting Rights



Following Admission, the Company's issued share capital (excluding shares held as treasury shares) will be 21,893,322 Ordinary Shares which equates to the total number of voting rights in the Company.



The above figure of 21,893,322 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person | | |closely associated | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Howard Shore | | | | | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |2 |Reason for the notification | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Position/status |Director | | | | | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification /Amendment |Initial | | | | | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Shore Capital Group Limited | | | | | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI |2138002TLQU3X2QPRE66 | | | | | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | | | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary Shares | | |instrument, type of instrument | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |Identification code |GG00BGCZJ741 | | | | | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Purchase of Shares | | | | | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) | | | | | +--------+---------+ | | | | |Price(s)|Volume(s)| | | | | +--------+---------+ | | | | | 2.05 |592,199 | | | | | +--------+---------+ | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |- Aggregated volume | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |- Price | | | | | | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |03 May 2017 | | | | | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |London Stock Exchange | | | | | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person | | |closely associated | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Graham Shore | | | | | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |2 |Reason for the notification | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Position/status |Senior Executive | | | | | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification /Amendment |Initial | | | | | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Shore Capital Group Limited | | | | | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI |2138002TLQU3X2QPRE66 | | | | | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | | | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary Shares | | |instrument, type of instrument | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |Identification code |GG00BGCZJ741 | | | | | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Purchase of Shares | | | | | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) | | | | | +--------+---------+ | | | | |Price(s)|Volume(s)| | | | | +--------+---------+ | | | | | 2.05 |153,930 | | | | | +--------+---------+ | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |- Aggregated volume | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |- Price | | | | | | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |03 May 2017 | | | | | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |London Stock Exchange | | | | | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+



- Ends -



The information contained within this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.



