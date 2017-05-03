Technavio market research analysts forecast the global night vision systems marketto grow at a CAGR of more than 7% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The market study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global night vision systems marketfor 2017-2021. The report also lists active illumination technology, image intensification, and thermal imaging as the three main segments based on technology.

Technavio hardware and semiconductor analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global night vision systems market:

Rising government investments in military devices

Increasing use of night vision systems in automotive applications

Increasing use of night vision technologies for crime prevention

Governments across the globe are investing in improving next-generation technology in the military segment in order to provide soldiers with accurate information. Night vision systems are designed to provide rapid target acquisition for military operations. The use of night vision systems in devices such as goggles, scopes, and cameras is increasing. This is attributed to the wireless nature of these devices, which allows soldiers to target objects in complete darkness.

In October 2016, DRS Technologies announced that it had received more than USD 60 million from the US Army to manufacture Enhanced Night Vision Goggles (ENVG). Similarly, in 2016, more than USD 2 billion worth of military weapons like rifles, mine detectors, night vision goggles, helicopters, and airplanes were provided to local police departments across America.

Night vision systems are an essential part of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). Distracted driving can lead to accidents. ADAS are helpful in providing improved assistance to monitor both drivers and passengers. Night vision systems in cars can help in detecting pedestrians, cyclists, and animals in the darkness. They induce audible alerts and a warning in the heads-up display. Most vehicles use IR technology and thermal imaging technology to detect the presence of an object. An integrated night vision system costs more than USD 1,500.

According to Navin Rajendra, a lead analyst at Techavio for embedded systems research, "The market is also driven by the increasing safety concerns among consumers to reduce the incidence of road accidents because of poor visibility issues at night. These systems have become popular among automotive vendors, such as Audi, BMW, and Toyota, as they improve the driver's view during foggy weather."

Increasing use of night vision technologies for crime prevention

Night vision devices are increasingly being used by police officers and security professionals to track and capture criminals in adverse weather conditions. Thermal cameras detect individuals with the help of IR waves that radiate from the individual's body. The thermal imaging technology used in thermal cameras detects radiation, converting heat into an image.

"As speeding remains one of the major factors for fatal collisions, night vision technologies also help to detect drivers who drive at a high speed," says Navin.

