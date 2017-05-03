Global Soldier Monitoring System Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.9% by 2021: Rising Adoption of Sensor Fusion Technology - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Soldier Monitoring System Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global soldier monitoring system market to grow at a CAGR of 5.99% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Soldier Monitoring System Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Soldier monitoring systems is an amalgamation of multiple devices supported by wireless connectivity to track, monitor, and analyze the performance and health condition of an individual soldier deployed on operations or training missions.

Owing to the technological advancements, defense agencies have been showing substantial interests in the development of next-generation global positioning system (GPS)-based soldier tracking and health monitoring systems, which can ensure monitoring from a long distance. Likewise, law enforcement agencies are also deploying similar technologies that can aid the commanding branch to evaluate and assess the performance and physiological conditions of any police person. Therefore, the analyst expects that the global soldier monitoring system market will attain significant investments during the forecast period, which will propel the development of advanced monitoring and tracking systems.

One trend in market is adoption of sensor fusion technology. As the demand for sensor-based systems is increasingly growing within defense operations, the need for engaging more trained professionals for data parsing is also rising to reduce the time period consumed during any transition of raw data into an actual set of usable information.



Key vendors



Arralis

Leidos

Rheinmetall Defence

Safran

TT Electronics



Other prominent vendors



Inova Design Solutions

Lockheed Martin

Q-Track



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by application



PART 07: Geographical segmentation



PART 08: Decision framework



PART 09: Drivers and challenges



PART 10: Market trends



PART 11: Vendor landscape



PART 12: Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rc2x7p/global_soldier

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716