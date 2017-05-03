

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The Thai tourists didn't immediately recognize the cyclist who flashed past as they were posing for a group photo in front of the Eiffel Tower Tuesday.



And one of them did not conceal his displeasure over the fun-spoiler's mischief later, when he said on Pantip as user Y-G2006, 'I thought to myself, 'Hey, what a badass!'



One man had identified the superstar - the Guide, but by the time he yelled 'Arnold,' Schwarzenegger had sped away surrounded by bodyguards on cycles and a motorbike.



The action hero of Conan the Barbarian and Terminator thanked the tourists on Instagram for 'letting me crash your photo!'



The former Governor of California was an unexpected visitor in the world-famous Paris landmark wearing dark glasses, shorts and a camouflage jacket.



The Eiffel Tower, the most-visited paid monument in the world, is a favorite spot for Schwarzenegger. He stopped for a snap while cycling around the French capital during the Climate Change Summit in December 2015.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX