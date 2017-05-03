

PYONGYANG (dpa-AFX) - The head of the United Nations atomic agency has expressed serious concern about North Korea's nuclear program, saying all indications suggest that the country is moving ahead with its nuclear efforts.



Speaking the Preparatory Committee for the 2020 Review Conference on the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons Tuesday, Yukiya Amano, the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), noted that North Korea continues to launch missiles and threaten other countries.



'This is extremely worrying,' the Director General told the participants at the session, where he also provided a broader overview of important developments in key areas of the IAEA's work relevant to the implementation of the Treaty since 2015.



In his speech, Amano urged Pyongyang to cooperate with the IAEA in implementing NPT safeguards, to fully comply with its obligations under relevant UN Security Council resolutions, and resolve any outstanding issues.



He also noted that IAEA inspectors are ready to return to the country 'at short notice' if political conditions allow it.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX