NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 05/03/17 -- Varick Media, an audience-centric digital marketing company, announced today the expansion of its partnership with Triton Digital, the leading technology and services provider to the digital audio industry, whereby Varick Media will utilize a2x, Triton's programmatic online audio marketplace, in Canada.

a2x enables advertisers and agencies throughout Canada to buy digital audio advertising programmatically in real time, and scale their campaigns across any number of Canadian and international publishers through a single marketplace, which includes a multitude of top-tier internet audio publishers.

Digital audio is growing at a rapid pace given its on demand, highly-personal and mobile optimized nature. With the ability to target consumers by age, gender, geography, cookie, mobile ad ID and device, brands can leverage programmatic audio advertising to reach their desired audience in a targeted, efficient way within a mobile-first, brand safe environment. In addition, Varick's centralized reporting will assist brands in continuously optimizing their message and creative to increase returns.

"Consumers are dynamic, which means media plans should be as well," said Gabe Dunlop, Varick's Country Manager of Canada. "Triton's a2x allows us to fully leverage this opportunity by providing our advertisers with a single, intuitive marketplace whereby digital audio can be bought programmatically alongside mobile, video, social, native and display. We look forward to leveraging a2x in Canada to further the success of our advertisers, and to grow the programmatic advertising industry as a whole."

"As reported by eMarketer, mobile ad spend is estimated to reach $3 Billion in Canada this year, which will open up enormous opportunity for mobile-first advertising channels such as digital audio," said Benjamin Masse, Managing Director, Market Development and Strategy at Triton Digital. "We are thrilled to expand our relationship with Varick Media, and remain committed to adding premium, global audience to the marketplace to advance the growth of this burgeoning industry."

About Varick Media Management

Varick is an audience centric digital marketing company that uses state of the art technology to provide agencies and brands with full funnel, cross-channel strategies to drive brand marketing objectives. Varick, a pioneer in the programmatic space since 2008 was originally founded on New York's historic Varick Street. With nine offices across the US, Canada and the UK, Varick brings the fast-paced spirit of the digital world to a global audience.

About Triton Digital

Triton Digital's® (www.tritondigital.com) technology has connected audio supply to advertising demand since 2006, providing the technical backbone for the digital audio marketplace. The company's innovative technology enables both live and on-demand publishers to build audience and revenue globally. As a pioneer in the space, Triton Digital has made that audience available programmatically for the first time, maximizing audience buying efficiency for advertisers across the world.

