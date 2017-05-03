Global Urology Surgery Supplies Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Driven by New Product Launches & R&D Activities - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May. 03, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The global urology surgery supplies market to grow at a CAGR of 10.34% during the period 2017-2021.
The report, Global Urology Surgery Supplies Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in market is new product launches and R&D activities. The vendors are concentrating on developing technologically advanced urology surgery supplies especially single-use devices. Most of the urology surgery supply companies are focusing on enhancing their R&D activities for developing new products with an aim to improve the diagnosis and treatment of urological disorders. They are also concentrating on developing urology supplies with ergonomic features to access and provide better operative flexibility.
According to the report, one driver in market is growing prevalence of urological disorders. An increasing prevalence of urological disorders has been noticed in recent times across the world. For instance, a number of people with prostate cancer, which is the second most common cancer prevalent in males after skin cancer, is increasing globally. It is majorly found to affect men aged above 50 years. Nearly 37,000 men in the UK are diagnosed with prostate cancer every year.
Key vendors
- Boston Scientific
- Coloplast
- Cook Medical
- C.R. Bard
Other prominent vendors
- Allengers Medical Systems
- Amecath
- B. Braun Melsungen
- ConvaTec
- Cure Medical
- DirexGroup
- Others
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Market landscape
PART 06: Market segmentation by product
PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user
PART 08: Geographical segmentation
PART 09: Key leading countries
PART 10: Decision framework
PART 11: Drivers and challenges
PART 12: Market trends
PART 13: Vendor landscape
PART 14: Key vendor analysis
PART 15: Appendix
