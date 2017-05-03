Global Urology Surgery Supplies Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Driven by New Product Launches & R&D Activities - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May. 03, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Urology Surgery Supplies Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global urology surgery supplies market to grow at a CAGR of 10.34% during the period 2017-2021.



The report, Global Urology Surgery Supplies Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in market is new product launches and R&D activities. The vendors are concentrating on developing technologically advanced urology surgery supplies especially single-use devices. Most of the urology surgery supply companies are focusing on enhancing their R&D activities for developing new products with an aim to improve the diagnosis and treatment of urological disorders. They are also concentrating on developing urology supplies with ergonomic features to access and provide better operative flexibility.

According to the report, one driver in market is growing prevalence of urological disorders. An increasing prevalence of urological disorders has been noticed in recent times across the world. For instance, a number of people with prostate cancer, which is the second most common cancer prevalent in males after skin cancer, is increasing globally. It is majorly found to affect men aged above 50 years. Nearly 37,000 men in the UK are diagnosed with prostate cancer every year.

Key vendors



Boston Scientific

Coloplast

Cook Medical

C.R. Bard



Other prominent vendors



Allengers Medical Systems

Amecath

B. Braun Melsungen

ConvaTec

Cure Medical

DirexGroup

Others



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by product



PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user



PART 08: Geographical segmentation



PART 09: Key leading countries



PART 10: Decision framework



PART 11: Drivers and challenges



PART 12: Market trends



PART 13: Vendor landscape



PART 14: Key vendor analysis



PART 15: Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lwt35f/global_urology

