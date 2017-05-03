Anticoagulants Market 2017-2021 Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecasts Report - MarketReportsOnline

PUNE, India, May 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Anticoagulants Industry report provides an in-depth analysis of the global anticoagulants market with description of market size and growth. The analysis include market share by treatment, by segment, and by products.

Complete report on Anticoagulants industry spread across 77 pages with providing 4 company Profiles and 23 figures is now available at http://www.marketreportsonline.com/587071.html.

Company Coverage of Global Anticoagulants Market: Bayer Group, BMS/Pfizer, Boehringher Ingelheim & Daiichi Sankyo

The report also provides analysis of injectable and oral anticoagulants available in the market. Details of Lovenox, Arixtra, Xarelto, Eliquis, Pradaxa and Savaysa have been provided in the report in terms of their global sales.

A brief analysis of the US anticoagulants market has also been provided in terms of value and sales of top four oral anticoagulant drugs in the region.

Furthermore, the report also assesses the key opportunities available in the market and outlines the market dynamics that are and will be accountable for growth of the industry. Growth of the global anticoagulants market has also been forecasted for the period 2017-2021, taking into consideration previous growth outlines, growth drivers and the existing and forthcoming trends.

Bayer, BMS/Pfizer, Boehringher Ingelheim and Daiichi Sankyo are some of the key players operating in the global anticoagulants market, whose company profiling has been done in the report. This segment summarizes business overview, financial overview and the business strategies of the companies.

Anticoagulants which are also known as blood thinners are drugs that are prescribed to prevent blood from clotting or stop existing clots from getting larger. The drugs prevent harmful clots forming in heart, veins or arteries. Formation of clots in the blood can lead to heart attack or stroke. These drugs are used to treat strokes, myocardial infarctions, pulmonary embolisms, disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC) and deep vein thrombosis (DVT)- all potentially life-threatening conditions. Anticoagulants work by interrupting the process involved in the formation of blood clots.

The most commonly prescribed anticoagulant is Warfarin. Newer types of anticoagulants are also available and are becoming increasingly common. These include rivaroxaban (Xarelto), dabigatran (Pradaxa), apixaban (Eliquis), and edoxaban (Savaysa/Lixiana). Warfarin and the newer alternatives are taken as tablets or capsules. There's also an anticoagulant called heparin that can be given by injection.

Purchase a copy of this "Global Anticoagulants Market" research report at USD 800 (Single User License) http://www.marketreportsonline.com/contacts/purchase.php?name=587071.

The global anticoagulants market has increased over the years and is expected to grow in the next four years i.e. 2017-2021, particularly due to development of novel oral anticoagulants (NOACs). The global anticoagulants market is supported by various growth drivers such as growing aging population, rising prevalence of coagulant disorders, increasing demand for NOACs, rising awareness about anticoagulants, etc. Yet, the market faces some challenges which are obstructing the growth of the market. Some of the challenges are stringent regulations from regulatory bodies, high cost of oral anticoagulants, major side-effects associated with the drugs, etc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Global Market Analysis

4. Global Anticoagulants Product Analysis

5. Region/Country Analysis

6. Market Dynamics

7. Competitive Landscape

8. Company Profiling

Few Points from List of Figures Provided in Global Anticoagulants Market 2017-2021:

Figure 1: Types of Anticoagulants

Figure 2: Global Anticoagulants Market by Value; 2013-2016 (US$ Billion)

Figure 3: Global Anticoagulants Market by Value; 2017-2021E (US$ Billion)

Figure 4: Global Anticoagulants Market Share by Treatment; 2015

Figure 5: Global Anticoagulants Market Share by Segment; 2016

Figure 6: Global Anticoagulants Market Share by Products; 2016

Figure 7: Global Lovenox Market by Value; 2012-2016 (US$ Billion)

Figure 8: Global Arixtra Market by Value; 2015-2016 (US$ million)

Figure 9: Global Xarelto Market by Value; 2016-2021E (US$ Billion)

Figure 10: Global Eliquis Market by Value; 2016-2021E (US$ Billion)

Other Related Report on Anticoagulants Market:

Global Anticoagulants Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2016-2020): Usually blood clotting plays a significant role in stopping external bleeding caused by an injury but when blood clots form inappropriately inside an artery or vein can cause serious issues such as heart attack and stroke. The formation of clots in blood vessels can stop the circulation of blood in the body that can even lead to death. So an agent is used that helps to eradicate the formation of blood clots in the body and is known as anticoagulant.

Explore More Newly Published Reports by Daedal Research at http://www.marketreportsonline.com/publisher/daedal-research-market-research.html.

About Us:

MarketReportsOnline comprises of an online library of 2,50,000 reports and in-depth market research studies of over 5000+ micro markets. We provide 24/7 online and offline support to our customers. Get in touch with us for your needs of market research reports.

Contact:

Ritesh Tiwari

2nd Floor, Metropole,

Next to Inox Theatre,

Bund Garden Road,

Pune - 411001

Maharashtra, India.

Tel: + 1-888-391-5441

E-mail: sales@marketreportsonline.com

