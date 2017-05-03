We are pleased to announce our quarterly conference call to discuss the results of SIG Combibloc Group Holdings S.à r.l. for the 1st Quarter 2017.
Date:
|Tuesday, May 9, 2017
Time:
|15.00 CET 14.00 GMT 9.00 EST
The call information will be distributed on our secure site. If you would like access to our call, please contact Petra Beck at petra.beck@sig.biz .
