

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Judicial Watch Tuesday said it released 894 pages of new State Department documents, including previously unreleased email exchanges in which former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was sent additional classified information through her unsecure clintonmail.com email account by top aide Huma Abedin.



The Abedin emails also include repeated instances of Clinton's detailed daily schedules being sent to top Clinton Foundation officials at unsecured email addresses, the judicial watchdog claimed in a statement.



Judicial Watch said the records were produced by the State Department from the non-state.gov email accounts of Abedin in response to a court order from a May 5, 2015, lawsuit it filed against the State Department.



The new documents included 29 email exchanges not previously turned over to the State Department, bringing the known total to date to at least 317 emails that were not part of the 55,000 pages of emails that Clinton turned over to the State Department, Judicial Watch says.



