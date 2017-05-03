

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - Wireless carrier T-Mobile said it plans to deploy faster and robust 5G networks across the nation by 2020. Compared to the existing 4G networks, 5G will be 10 times faster and with improved connection features. Efficient technology and better signals everywhere help in handling multiple devices, apart from the phone.



T-Mobile is planning to start the launch of network in next two years. The wireless provider has acquired longer range, lower frequency 600 MHz spectrum worth $8 billion to spread out its 5G network. Rivals Verizon and AT&T are also trying to launch 5G soon, but with short range, high frequency wave technology.



In a video blog T-Mobile President and CEO John Legere said, 'It will be a real 5G nationwide network.'



Fifth generation mobile network will be more useful for modern internet of things, and automated cars.



