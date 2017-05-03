TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/03/17 -- Superior Plus Corp. ("Superior" or the "Corporation") (TSX: SPB) held its annual meeting of shareholders on May 2, 2017 in Toronto (the "Meeting"). Pursuant to the requirements of the Toronto Stock Exchange, Superior is issuing this news release to summarize the voting results in respect of the Meeting.

A total of 77,428,539 common shares ("Common Shares") of the Corporation, representing approximately 54.21% of Common Shares, were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting.

The nine director nominees proposed by management were elected by ballot at the Meeting. Proxies and in person votes were received as follows:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Number Percentage Number Percentage Catherine (Kay) M. Best 70,671,724 91.94 6,198,767 8.06 Eugene V.N. Bissell 76,587,068 99.63 283,423 0.37 Richard C. Bradeen 76,671,160 99.74 199,331 0.26 Luc Desjardins 75,939,844 98.79 930,647 1.21 Randall J. Findlay 75,713,449 98.49 1,157,042 1.51 Mary B. Jordan 76,567,245 99.61 303,246 0.39 Walentin (Val) Mirosh 76,542,121 99.57 328,370 0.43 Douglas J. Harrison 75,919,921 98.76 950,570 1.24 David P. Smith 74,351,692 96.72 2,518,799 3.28

Shareholders also approved a non-binding advisory vote regarding the Corporation's approach to executive compensation by a margin of 93.78% of the Common Shares voted in person or by proxy at the Meeting. In addition, Shareholders approved a resolution appointing Deloitte LLP as the Corporation's auditors by a margin of 96.80% of the Common Shares, voted in person or by proxy at the Meeting.

About the Corporation

Superior consists of two primary operating businesses: Energy Distribution includes the distribution of propane and distillates, and supply portfolio management; and Specialty Chemicals includes the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals.

For further information about Superior, please visit our website at www.superiorplus.com.

