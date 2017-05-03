Research and Markets - Global Commercial Gas Fryer Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Key Vendors are Illinois Tool Works, Henny Penny, Ali, Middleby & Welbilt

DUBLIN, May 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Commercial Gas Fryer Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global commercial gas fryer market to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Commercial Gas Fryer Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in market is growing preference for gas fryers with built-in filtration systems. Foodservice establishments using commercial gas fryers prioritize the quality of food items and quality of the oil used to fry. Due to the continuous usage of oil, accumulation of food debris reduces the quality of food items. To overcome the issue, vendors are providing built-in filtration system with gas fryers so that the oil can be cleaned and filtered repeatedly.

According to the report, one driver in market is high profit margins in fried foods. Fried food products often account for profit margins of over 70% in foodservice establishments, mainly QSRs. For instance, chicken nuggets, which are one of the popular selling products of QSR chains, have a wholesale price of around $2.5 per pound. However, the cost of preparing six pieces (0.2 pounds) of chicken nuggets is around $0.36. Therefore, foodservice establishments earn a gross profit margin of approximately 90% and, by including other costs, such as labor wages and energy cost, the net profit margin reaches around 75% on chicken nuggets.

Key vendors



Illinois Tool Works

Henny Penny

Ali

Middleby

Welbilt



Other prominent vendors



Admiral Craft Equipment

Alto-Shaam

Avantco Equipment

Electrolux Professional

FUJIMAK

Grindmaster-Cecilware

Standex International



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by product type

PART 07: Geographical segmentation



PART 08: Key leading countries

PART 09: Decision framework



PART 10: Drivers and challenges



PART 11: Market trends



PART 12: Vendor landscape



PART 13: Key vendor analysis



PART 14: Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dpp4xx/global_commercial

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716