

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets ended Wednesday's session with mixed results. Investors remained cautious ahead of today's policy decision from the Federal Reserve. The Fed is widely expected to leave rates unchanged, but investors will be keeping an eye out for clues regarding future rate hikes. Traders are also looking forward to the release of the U.S. jobs report for April on Friday.



Traders continue to digest a high volume of corporate earnings reports. Investors were disappointed after U.S. tech giant Apple reported weaker than expected revenues and iPhone shipments.



Divorce talks between the European Union and the UK will take time and may be painful, European Commission Chief Brexit Negotiator Michel Barnier said on Wednesday, as he unveiled the EU's draft mandate for Article 50 negotiations.



'With our recommendation today, we are on track to make sure that the withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union happens in an orderly fashion,' Barnier said in Brussels.



'This is in the best interests of everyone. As soon as the UK is ready, we shall start negotiating in a constructive manner.'



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index weakened by 0.12 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks increased 0.22 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, added 0.14 percent.



The DAX of Germany climbed 0.16 percent, but the CAC 40 of France fell 0.06 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.21 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished higher by 0.26 percent.



In Frankfurt, Dialog Semiconductor declined 2.57 percent after its main client Apple reported lower-than-expected revenue and iPhone unit sales for its second quarter.



Luxury fashion house Hugo Boss tumbled 2.86 percent after its like-for-like sales for the first quarter came in slightly below estimates.



E.ON shares fell 1.30 percent. The utility is partnering with Google to introduce Sunroof, a solar-energy data platform, outside the U.S.



Fresenius rallied 2.59 percent. The healthcare group lifted its full-year guidance after posting double-digit growth in first-quarter earnings and sales.



In Paris, BNP Paribas rose 0.58 percent as the bank's first-quarter profit beat expectations amid a surge in bond trading.



In London, supermarket giant Sainsbury fell 5.72 percent as it cautioned over 'challenging' trading and ongoing price pressures.



Marks & Spencer Group dropped 1.16 percent after it appointed Jill McDonald, currently chief executive of Britain's largest bike seller Halfords, to run its underperforming non-food business.



ITV weakened by 1.75 percent after its CEO Adam Crozier stepped down from the Board. He will leave the business on June 30, 2017.



Sage Group climbed 3.44 percent after it reported that its first-half pretax profit grew 41.1 percent to 180 million pounds from 128 million pounds in the previous year.



Ericsson lost 1.53 percent in Stockholm after Moody's Investors Service cut its credit rating to junk.



Novo Nordisk surged 6.76 percent in Copenhagen. The company reported that its net profit for the first quarter increased 7 percent from the year-ago period to 10.2 billion Danish kroner. Earnings per share increased 9 percent to 4.06 kroner.



Eurozone economic growth rate remained stable in the first quarter, preliminary flash estimate from Eurostat showed Wednesday. Gross domestic product expanded 0.5 percent sequentially, the same pace of growth as seen in the fourth quarter, and in line with expectations.



Eurozone producer price inflation eased at a faster-than-expected rate in March, figures from Eurostat showed Wednesday.



Industrial producer prices rose 3.9 percent year-over-year in March, slower than the 4.5 percent climb in February, which was the sharpest rate of increase since November 2011.



Economists had expected the inflation to slow to 4.2 percent.



Germany's unemployment declined more than expected in April, reports said citing data from the Federal Labor Agency on Wednesday.



The number of people out of work decreased by 15,000 compared to the expected fall of 11,000.



The jobless rate held steady at 5.8 percent, the lowest since the German reunification in 1990 and in line with expectations.



The UK construction sector growth improved unexpectedly in April, driven by increased civil engineering activity, survey results from IHS Markit showed Wednesday.



The Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply/Markit Purchasing Managers' Index climbed to 53.1 in April from 52.2 in March. Meanwhile, economists had expected the index to fall slightly to 52.0.



Shop prices in the United Kingdom were down 0.5 percent on year in April, the British Retail Consortium said on Wednesday. That was in line with expectations following the 0.8 percent contraction in March.



Private sector employment in the U.S. increased roughly in line with economist estimates in the month of April, according to a report released by payroll processor ADP on Wednesday. ADP said private sector employment climbed by 177,000 jobs in April after surging up by a revised 255,000 jobs in March.



Economists had expected employment to increase by 175,000 jobs compared to the jump of 263,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.



Activity in the U.S. service sector grew at a faster than expected rate in the month of April, the Institute for Supply Management revealed in a report on Wednesday. The ISM said its non-manufacturing index rose to 57.5 in April from 55.2 in March, with a reading above 50 indicating growth in the service sector. Economists had expected the index to inch up to 55.8.



