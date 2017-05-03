Technavio's latest market research report on the global organic essential oils marketprovides an analysis on the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Arushi Thakur, an industry expert from Technavio, specializing in research on food research says, "The global organic essential oils market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 11% during the forecast period owing to increased demand for organic beauty and personal care products especially among millennials. This is attributable to the growing awareness of the health benefits associated with the use of essential oils as active ingredients in these products."

The top three emerging market trends driving the global organic essential oils market according to Technavio food and beverage research analysts are:

Growing demand for air fresheners with organic essential oil as active ingredient

Product line extensions with blends of various organic essential oils

Growing focus on R&D

Organic essential oils are increasingly used as an active ingredient in air fresheners or air sprays. For instance, Trevarno Skincare, a UK-based beauty care company, offers air sprays/fresheners such as Cinnamon, Sweet Orange Nutmeg Room Mist and Jasmine, Rose Geranium Lemon Verbena Room Mist.

These products are handmade and prepared using pure distilled water in combination with organic essential oils. The demand for organic essential oil-based air sprays or fresheners is expected to rise in Europe during the forecast period because of their increasing use in workplaces, homes, and cars.

With growing consumer interest in organic health and wellness, manufacturers worldwide are focusing on widening their product lines with blends of various organic essential oils. For instance, farfalla, a Zurich-based manufacturer of facial care and body care products, offers organic essential oil blends such as the Three Roses body oil, a body and massage oil made of rose and rose geranium natural essential oils. The ingredients used in these products are also suitable for vegan consumers and are certified organic.

Manufacturers are also focusing on continuous innovation to formulate new products with different blending profiles. For instance, Australia-based Bloom Cosmetics offers certified organic essential oils blends such as Calming Blend (Beauty Steal), a blend of lavender, sweet orange, and ylang-ylang essential oils.

"The rising demand for premium and better-for-you health and wellness products due to growing health consciousness and increase in average per capita household disposable income will further fuel market growth over the next five years," says Arushi.

Manufacturers worldwide are enhancing their R&D capabilities to cater to the growing demand for high-quality and pure organic essential oils. Manufacturers see tremendous growth opportunities for organic essential oils in the world market. For instance, Biolandes, an organic oil manufacturer, has developed patented techniques for distillation and continuous extraction for the development of new organic essential oils and active ingredients.

Companies like Sri Lanka based HDDES GROUP, a prominent manufacturer of organic essential oils in APAC, sends its new products to potential buyers to test their final formulas in a wide assortment of applications ranging from food and beverages to cosmetics, aromatherapy, and pharmaceuticals.

