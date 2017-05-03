Global procurement market intelligence firm, SpendEdge (a unit of Infiniti Research) is hosting a webinar titled 'Streamlining Logistics and Warehousing in Direct Distribution Markets' on May 9th and 10th. The 45-minute webinar will also include a Q&A session, allowing attendees to put questions to their team of sourcingexperts.

The evolving logistics landscape has led to a rise in investments insupply chain resources, technology, and fulfillment strategies, which has helped companies achieve a seamless experience across direct distribution markets. With the increasing need for customer responsiveness, most 3PL companies are shifting towards a more collaborative operating model that will help them in attaining operation efficiency and transparency.

This webinar aims to provide organizations an overview of the transforming logistics and warehousing industry, which can help them better understand the following:

Role of big data analytics in enhancing the visibility of the supply chain

The challenges in managing order cycle period

Implementation of a global trade management system

Cost savings through improved warehouse management

Speakers' Profile:

Yatheesh Chandrasekaran works with the Sourcing team in the Bangalore office of Infiniti Research. He has 10+ years of cumulative experience in finance, strategic sourcing, procurement. He has worked with clients in industrial services, media, consumer goods, pharmaceuticals, and life sciences industries in the areas of procurement benchmarking, strategic sourcing, contract management, etc.

Sanya Sehgal works with the Sourcing team in the Bangalore office of Infiniti Research. She has experience in working across sectors such as media, pharmaceutical, automotive, and industrial services in the areas of procurement benchmarking, strategic sourcing, and quantitative market modeling, etc.

Follow our free registration procedure to join the webinar:

For EMEA Audience Registration link https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/539990333847823105 Webinar ID 567-784-835 Date and Time Tue, May 9, 2017 11:00 AM 11:45 AM BST Duration 45 min

For NA Audience Registration link https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/7993365253774032641 Webinar ID 298-194-931 Date and Time Wed, May 10, 2017 10:30 AM 11:15 AM CDT Duration 45 min

For more information on all SpendEdge webinars please visit https://www.spendedge.com/webinars

