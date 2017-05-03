TORTOLA, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS -- (Marketwired) -- 05/03/17 -- Atlas Mara Limited ("Atlas Mara" or "the Company") (LSE: ATMA) has published the Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM"), Form of Proxy and Form of Instruction, on its website at http://atlasmara.com, from where they can be downloaded. Copies of these documents are being submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

The AGM will be held at 1:00p.m. (EST) / 6:00p.m. (BST) on 31 May 2017, at 375 Park Avenue, 21st Floor, New York, New York, 10152, USA.

About Atlas Mara

Atlas Mara Limited (LON: ATMA) is a financial services institution listed on the London Stock Exchange. Its vision is to create sub-Saharan Africa's premier financial services institution through organic and inorganic growth by combining the best of global institutional knowledge with extensive local insights. With a presence in seven sub-Saharan countries, Atlas Mara aims to be a positive disruptive force in the markets in which we operate by leveraging technology to provide innovative and differentiated product offerings, excellent customer service and accelerate financial inclusion in the countries in which the Company operates. For more information, visit www.atlasmara.com.

Contact Details

Investors

John-Paul Crutchley

+971 4 275 6000



Kojo Dufu

+1 212 883 4330



Media

Teneo Strategy

+44 (20) 7260 2700

Anthony Silverman



