Global Motorcycle Immobilizer Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.6% by 2021: Increase in Motorcycle Touring Communities & Events - Research and Markets

The global motorcycle immobilizer market to grow at a CAGR of 7.60% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Motorcycle Immobilizer Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is growing use of keyless entry systems. There is an increasing use of keyless entry systems for cars and motorcycles. More than 70% of the vehicles that are made today have remote keyless entry system as a standard or as an option. The remote keyless entry systems comprise a key fob transmitter and a receiver placed inside the vehicle. The purpose of keyless entry systems is to lock and unlock the door of the vehicle and to raise the alarm in case of theft.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increase in motorcycle touring communities and events. Motorcycle touring communities form an important part of motorcycle tourism, which basically involves riding a touring motorcycle optimized for long-distance travel, wherein the travel routes are pre-planned, and the tours last for days. Motorcycle tourism also constitutes a part of adventure sports wherein the motorist would have to undertake camping and attend motorcycle rallies on the way.

Key vendors



Bosch

Continental

Delphi Automotive

Hella

Mitsubishi Electric Corporations



Other prominent vendors



Atmel Corporation

Infineon Technologies

Microchip Technology

NXP Semiconductors

Sandhar Technologies

Scorpion Automotive.



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by application



PART 07: Geographical segmentation



PART 08: Decision framework



PART 09: Drivers and challenges



PART 10: Market trends



PART 11: Vendor landscape



PART 12: Key vendor analysis



PART 13: Appendix



