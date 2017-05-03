sprite-preloader
London, May 3

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:3 May 2017
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):99,280
Highest price paid per share (pence):34.75p
Lowest price paid per share (pence):34.50p
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):34.7325p

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,429,088,200 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,429,088,200 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

3 MAY 2017

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
176634.7508:06:45London Stock Exchange
182134.7508:15:49London Stock Exchange
190834.7508:28:13London Stock Exchange
99334.7508:47:40London Stock Exchange
68134.7508:47:40London Stock Exchange
182434.7511:02:24London Stock Exchange
353834.5014:02:31London Stock Exchange
181034.5014:04:33London Stock Exchange
162034.5014:13:54London Stock Exchange
40434.7514:16:12London Stock Exchange
1351234.7514:16:31London Stock Exchange
589234.7514:16:31London Stock Exchange
733734.7514:16:35London Stock Exchange
183934.7514:16:35London Stock Exchange
317834.7514:16:35London Stock Exchange
49634.7514:16:35London Stock Exchange
867034.7514:16:36London Stock Exchange
67034.7514:16:41London Stock Exchange
543034.7514:16:41London Stock Exchange
181034.7514:16:49London Stock Exchange
381034.7514:16:49London Stock Exchange
265134.7514:17:13London Stock Exchange
38134.7514:17:37London Stock Exchange
156934.7514:17:37London Stock Exchange
160434.7514:25:53London Stock Exchange
37834.7515:15:37London Stock Exchange
25034.7515:15:37London Stock Exchange
100034.7515:15:37London Stock Exchange
16434.7515:15:37London Stock Exchange
143034.7515:21:24London Stock Exchange
50234.7515:21:24London Stock Exchange
164234.7515:27:28London Stock Exchange
154234.7515:27:28London Stock Exchange
516634.7516:18:09London Stock Exchange
114834.7516:18:10London Stock Exchange
57434.7516:18:10London Stock Exchange
80134.7516:18:11London Stock Exchange
586734.7516:18:11London Stock Exchange
166734.7516:18:13London Stock Exchange
9834.7516:29:14London Stock Exchange
28834.7516:29:14London Stock Exchange
154934.7516:29:14London Stock Exchange

-ENDS-


© 2017 PR Newswire