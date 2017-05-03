Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 3 May 2017 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 99,280 Highest price paid per share (pence): 34.75p Lowest price paid per share (pence): 34.50p Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 34.7325p

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,429,088,200 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,429,088,200 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

3 MAY 2017

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 1766 34.75 08:06:45 London Stock Exchange 1821 34.75 08:15:49 London Stock Exchange 1908 34.75 08:28:13 London Stock Exchange 993 34.75 08:47:40 London Stock Exchange 681 34.75 08:47:40 London Stock Exchange 1824 34.75 11:02:24 London Stock Exchange 3538 34.50 14:02:31 London Stock Exchange 1810 34.50 14:04:33 London Stock Exchange 1620 34.50 14:13:54 London Stock Exchange 404 34.75 14:16:12 London Stock Exchange 13512 34.75 14:16:31 London Stock Exchange 5892 34.75 14:16:31 London Stock Exchange 7337 34.75 14:16:35 London Stock Exchange 1839 34.75 14:16:35 London Stock Exchange 3178 34.75 14:16:35 London Stock Exchange 496 34.75 14:16:35 London Stock Exchange 8670 34.75 14:16:36 London Stock Exchange 670 34.75 14:16:41 London Stock Exchange 5430 34.75 14:16:41 London Stock Exchange 1810 34.75 14:16:49 London Stock Exchange 3810 34.75 14:16:49 London Stock Exchange 2651 34.75 14:17:13 London Stock Exchange 381 34.75 14:17:37 London Stock Exchange 1569 34.75 14:17:37 London Stock Exchange 1604 34.75 14:25:53 London Stock Exchange 378 34.75 15:15:37 London Stock Exchange 250 34.75 15:15:37 London Stock Exchange 1000 34.75 15:15:37 London Stock Exchange 164 34.75 15:15:37 London Stock Exchange 1430 34.75 15:21:24 London Stock Exchange 502 34.75 15:21:24 London Stock Exchange 1642 34.75 15:27:28 London Stock Exchange 1542 34.75 15:27:28 London Stock Exchange 5166 34.75 16:18:09 London Stock Exchange 1148 34.75 16:18:10 London Stock Exchange 574 34.75 16:18:10 London Stock Exchange 801 34.75 16:18:11 London Stock Exchange 5867 34.75 16:18:11 London Stock Exchange 1667 34.75 16:18:13 London Stock Exchange 98 34.75 16:29:14 London Stock Exchange 288 34.75 16:29:14 London Stock Exchange 1549 34.75 16:29:14 London Stock Exchange

-ENDS-