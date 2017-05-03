LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 05/03/17 -- American Leisure Holdings, Inc. (OTC: AMLH)'s GG Media Network, Inc., Chief Executive Officer, Christian Bishop, is pleased to announce the organization's senior leadership team for its eSports media production company.

"I am beyond excited about the group of talented and experienced leaders who will be working with me toward the achievement of our strategic business objectives," Bishop said. "The eSports and gaming industry is experiencing tremendous growth. With these leaders we have the opportunity to realize our goal of building a collaborative gaming community, in which anyone can live their dream, whether it is playing professionally, creating a following for your stream or interacting with your favorite gamer, GG Media Network is where your story begins."

Management Team:

Mariel Reyes, Chief Operating Officer, as previously announced, is responsible for the day-to-day administration and operation of the business. Over the course of her career, Ms. Reyes has been recognized as an exceptional litigator specializing in federal consumer protection and foreclosure defense and strategist for the gaming and technology industries.

Bryan Cashman, Vice President of Operations, leads the administrative management of the company with an emphasis on activities critical to overall business success. Mr. Cashman is a 15-year technology and gaming industry veteran with extensive experience building teams, products and streamlining operational processes. Mr. Cashman has held prior roles at Foodida and Deloitte Consulting.

Jim DiPrima, Chief Financial Officer, is responsible for the company's finance and accounting functions. Mr. DiPrima brings 40 years of financial accounting experience in both the public and private sector to his role.

David Mullins, Chief Technology Officer, as previously announced, leads infrastructure, information technology and serves as creative director for GG Media Network. An avid gamer and participant in the competitive eSports community Mr. Mullins is well regarded for his ability to assess short and long-term technology needs and drive decisions designed to help reach business objectives.

D. Nikki Wheeler, Chief Communications Officer, oversees all aspects of communications. Over the course of her 20 plus year career, Ms. Wheeler has held leadership positions in both the public and private sector including with leading Fortune 500 technology, oil and gas and communications companies.

