REC Silicon ASA: REC Silicon - Minutes from Annual General Meeting 2017

Fornebu, Norway - May 3, 2017: The Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of REC Silicon ASA (REC Silicon) was held on May 3, 2017 at 16:00 CET.



The minutes from the Annual General Meeting recording the resolutions made are enclosed hereto and are also available on REC Silicon's website www.recsilicon.com.



913,942,229 shares were represented at the general meeting. This includes 171,713,333 shares represented by proxy. Thus, approximately 35.93% of the Company's total share were represented at the Annual General Meeting.



Further to the Notice of the Annual General Meeting issued on April 3, 2017, the Annual General Meeting approved, as follows from the minutes, all resolutions as proposed by the Board.



For further information, please contact:

Christopher Bowes, Investor Relations

REC Silicon ASA

Phone: +1 509 793 8127

Email: chris.bowes@recsilicon.com



Nils O. Kjerstad

IR Contact Europe

Phone: +47 9135 6659

Email: nils.kjerstad@crux.no



About REC Silicon

REC Silicon is a leading producer of advanced silicon materials, delivering high-purity polysilicon and silicon gas to the solar and electronics industries worldwide. We combine 30 years of experience and proprietary technology with the needs of our customers, with annual production capacity of more than 20,000 MT of polysilicon from our two US-based manufacturing plants. Listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: REC), the company is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.



For more information, go to: www.recsilicon.com



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.