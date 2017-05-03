NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 05/03/17 -- PeerLogix, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC PINK: LOGX), an advertising technology and data aggregation provider, today announced the official worldwide, over-the-top viewership estimates for non-subscription streaming services for the month of April 2017, as compiled by the Company's proprietary measurement services.

PeerLogix is the established standard for tracking non-subscription based over-the-top viewership data of television, movies, and listeners of music around the world.

MACRO TRENDS: Cumulative video hours watched across non-subscription based over-the-top services for the month of April 2017 was observed at 108 million hours which was +15.5% from the month-ago period. Based on these figures, the Company estimates that total video hours watched for 2Q17 will be 326 million hours representing a +28% acceleration of growth from the quarter-ago period. Average monthly video hours during the nine months ended March 31 was observed to be 85 million hours.

Taking a deeper dive, The Company analyzed the popularity of video content in absolute terms alongside binge viewing trends for the same period. PeerLogix' Chief Strategy Officer commented, "We observed that AMC has the largest amount of programming represented with Into the Badlands, The Walking Dead and Better Call Saul all within the top-10 most popular video titles, while FOX's Lucifer and Prison Break showed the greatest change in relative popularity from the prior period."

The top-10 worldwide television results for non-subscription over-the-top viewership, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, April 30th, are below:

Rank Programming Network Change Index 1 Lucifer Fox +7 3.56 2 The Big Bang Theory CBS +1 2.4 3 Into the Badlands AMC 2.13 4 Quantico ABC 1.724 5 Prison Break Fox -4 1.54 6 WWE Raw USA +1 1.49 7 The 100 The CW 1.43 8 The Walking Dead AMC -6 1.39 9 Better Call Saul AMC 1.34 10 Marvels Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. ABC 1.27

Increasingly, trends in binge watching continue to be a more prominent part of consumers' video consumption habits. According to Deloitte, nearly three quarters (73%) of US consumers say they binge watch video content. Looking at binge watching results is important as it represents an evolution in viewing habits away from the weekly cadence of traditional linear television -- providing an alternative standpoint by which to assess advertising decisions as binge-watched content is often in ad-free environments.

The Company measured programming during the period to determine shows most likely to be consumed as binge-watched content (i.e., households watching two or more episodes of the same series during a single 48-hour window). AMC's The Walking Dead and HBO's Westworld top the list and stand out as significant outliers. The shows were observed to have six and five times higher propensities to be binge-watched over the period, respectively.

The top-10 worldwide television results for binge-watched viewership, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, April 30th, are below:

Rank Programming Network Index 1 The Walking Dead AMC 6 2 Westworld HBO 5 3 13 Reasons Why Netflix 3 4 The Big Bang Theory CBS 3 5 Arrow The CW 2 6 Better Call Saul AMC 2 7 Designated Survivor ABC 2 8 Marvels Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. ABC 2 9 Supergirl The CW 2 10 Supernatural The CW 2

About PeerLogix

PeerLogix is an advertising technology and data aggregation company providing a proprietary software as a service, or SAAS, platform which enables the tracking and cataloguing of over-the-top viewership and listenership in order to determine consumer trends and preferences based upon media consumption. PeerLogix's patent pending platform collects over-the-top data, including IP addresses of the streaming and downloading parties (e.g., location), the name, media type (whether movie, television, documentary, music, e-books, software, etc.), and genre of media watched, listened or downloaded, and utilizes licensed and publicly available demographic and other databases to further filter the collected data to provide insights into consumer preferences to digital advertising firms, product and media companies, entertainment studios and others.

