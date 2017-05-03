TORTOLA, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS -- (Marketwired) -- 05/03/17 -- In accordance with Rule 5.6.1 of the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules ("DTRs"), Atlas Mara (LSE: ATMA) (LON: ATMA) notifies the market that as of 3 May 2017, Atlas Mara has 83,092,069 ordinary shares in issue, of which 1,977,096 are held in treasury and 3,298,298 shares are held in escrow as part of the contingent consideration for the acquisition of Finance Bank Zambia Limited, as disclosed to the market on 1 July 2016.

Atlas Mara hereby confirms that the total number of voting rights in Atlas Mara is 77,816,675. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Atlas Mara under the DTRs.

The update in total voting rights reflects the issuance of 361,984 shares from the Company's treasury stock to certain employees, in accordance with the vesting terms set out in their restricted stock awards, and to its Non-Executive Directors, in accordance with the terms of their letters of appointment, pursuant to which a percentage of their individual compensation is satisfied by the issue of shares.

The Company's co-founders, Robert E. Diamond, Jr. and Ashish J. Thakkar, are also Non-Executive Directors, but do not receive compensation in connection with this role.

The information set out below is being provided in accordance with Article 19(3) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014:

Total beneficial Total percentage holding holding Number of shares following following Name of Director / PDMR acquired notification notification Tonye Cole 9,921 45,555 0.05% Rachel F. Robbins 9,921 45,555 0.05% Amadou Raimi 7,267 38,100 0.05% Olufunke Opeke 6,395 33,529 0.04% Eduardo C. Mondlane Jnr. 6,395 33,529 0.04%

