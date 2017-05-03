TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/03/17 -- Malbex Resources Inc. ("Malbex") (TSX VENTURE: MBG) is pleased to announce that it granted to its directors and officers an aggregate of 400,000 incentive share options (the "Options") pursuant to its share option plan. The Options are exercisable at $0.33 per share for a period of five-years from the date of grant.

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:

Malbex Resources Inc.

Joe Hamilton

President and Chief Executive Officer

(416) 619-3164

ir@malbex.ca



