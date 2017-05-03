sprite-preloader
Research and Markets - Global Flexible Foams Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.78% by 2021: Key Vendors are BASF, Dow Chemical, Covestro, Huntsman & JSP

DUBLIN, May 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Flexible Foams Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global flexible foams market to grow at a CAGR of 5.78% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Flexible Foams Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Low supply constraints in Europe, following the establishment of new flexible foam production facilities in China, will likely restrict the rising costs of production, thereby reducing the cost of the product. Established manufacturers in APAC provide high capacity utilization to cater to the growing demand from South America and Europe. This region is the largest consumer of flexible foam and accounted for 43.3% of the global flexible foam consumption in 2016. However, the consumption of flexible foam in the other regions is also likely to increase during 2017-2021.

According to the report, despite the volatile growth in the real estate sector in China, the rapid development of rail and road infrastructure by the government to sustain fast-growing industrial sectors has resulted in significant growth of the construction industry in recent years. The construction industry in China is dominated by state-owned enterprises. The increased spending by the government on construction propelled the country to the forefront in the global scenario. Even the volatile real estate sector had shown great promise during the second half of the last decade, and currently, accounts for nearly one-third of the overall share in the global construction industry.

Key vendors

  • BASF
  • Dow Chemical
  • Covestro
  • Huntsman
  • JSP

Other prominent vendors

  • FXI
  • Rogers Corporation
  • Recticel
  • Woodbridge Foam Corporation
  • Ube Industries
  • Vita Group
  • Zotefoams

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by type

PART 07: Market segmentation by application

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

PART 11: Market trends

PART 12: Vendor landscape

PART 13: Key vendor analysis

PART 14: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3n7tcs/global_flexible

