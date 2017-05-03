Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 3, 2017) - Zinc One Resources Inc. (TSXV: Z) (OTC Pink: ZZZOF) (FSE: RH33) ("Zinc One or the Company") is pleased to announce that it has received subscriptions for a total of 16,666,667 units at a price of $0.60 per unit for total proceeds of $10,000,000 (the "Financing"). The Financing will close in conjunction with Zinc One's acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding shares of Forrester Metals Inc. and remains subject to TSX Venture exchange approval.

Further details of the Financing are set forth in Zinc One's news release dated January 31, 2017.

About Zinc One Resources Inc.

Zinc One is a Vancouver based company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of prospective and advanced zinc projects. Zinc One believes in the current and future fundamentals of the zinc supply and demand scenario and the continued growing demand for zinc in global industrial uses.

For more information, please contact James Walchuck, CEO and President at (604) 683-0911 or info@zincone.com.

