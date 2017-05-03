NEWARK, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/03/17 -- Last week, at a special Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in Washington, DC to mark World Intellectual Property (IP) Day, Committee Chair, Senator Chuck Grassley R (IA), and select members heard from executives representing IP-driven US technology companies. The hearing was titled "Intellectual Property -- driver of innovation: Making our lives healthier, safer, and more productive." Kateeva's President and COO, Dr. Conor Madigan, was invited to join the panel that included representatives from Dupont Pioneer, Intel Corp. and Sproxil, Inc., as well as the Acting Assistant Director for the IP Rights Center at the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency.

Chairman Grassley opened the session by noting the impact of IP on today's economy. IP-intensive industries employ more than 40 million Americans, he said, while accounting for 35 percent of the nation's GDP.

The 90-minute hearing covered issues ranging from the business of creating high-value IP, to the challenges of protection and global enforcement. Madigan, who co-founded Kateeva in 2008, told the Committee of the founders' roots at MIT -- one of the nation's premier research institutions. He characterized IP as the engine that propelled Kateeva from a start-up, to a Silicon Valley employer of 330 people and provider of precision deposition equipment used to mass produce OLED displays. In complimenting the Committee for supporting patent policies that encourage innovation, Madigan also noted the importance of legislation that safeguards the innovations that differentiate US companies operating in the global marketplace.

Following the hearing, Madigan and Kateeva Chairman & CEO Dr. Alain Harrus met with congressional representatives on Capitol Hill.

Harrus noted that IP is at the center of Kateeva's inkjet deposition solution for manufacturing OLED displays. "We have filed for more than 250 patents worldwide to protect the many novel innovations embedded in our flagship YIELDjet™ Platform," he said. "Additional innovations differentiate our YIELDjet™ FLEX product, which today leads the market for OLED Thin Film Encapsulation (TFE) mass production. Given the investment in such technology innovation, the resulting enabling IP must be respected and protected universally. We're gratified that Senator Grassley and his Committee are such ardent defenders of this principle."

