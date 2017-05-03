India Diagnostic Laboratories Market Outlook to 2021 - Market is Driven by the Unorganized Laboratories in the Country - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Apr 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "India Diagnostic Laboratories Market Outlook to 2021 Growing Prevalence of Diseases and Launch of Technologically Advanced Procedures to Drive Growth" report to their offering.

The report includes the cumulative revenue generated by the market players from diagnostic services including both government and private diagnostic laboratories. The private diagnostic laboratories has been further explained with details on market share contributed by pathology tests and radiology tests, by Tier I, Tier II and Tier III Cities, and by hospital based diagnostic laboratories, polyclinics and independent diagnostic laboratories operating in India. The share by organized and unorganized players has also been provided in detail to clearly explain the present competition scenario in the market.

The stakeholders of this report include diagnostic laboratories market players, laboratories equipments providers, companies involved in research and development activities, and the new entrants and venture capitalists who wish to invest in diagnostic laboratories market in future. Detailed snapshot on pathology tests market and radiology tests market is included in the report to elucidate facts about the market in detail. Various marketing analysis factors such as trends and developments, regulatory framework and Porter's five forces analysis are also added in the study for clear understanding about the factors responsible for present scenario of the market. The future analysis of overall India diagnostic laboratories market has also been discussed along with recommendations from analyst view.

A phenomenal increase in Indian population over the years along with the rise in number of infectious diseases in the country acted as a driver for diagnostic laboratories market. Increasing healthcare expenditure, rising adoption of preventive health check-ups, surging popularity of medical tourism in the country and healthcare infrastructural developments in Tier II and Tier III cities are other major factors which have augmented the growth of diagnostic laboratories market in India.

India diagnostic laboratories market has a limited number of organized players and the overall market is driven by the unorganized laboratories in the country. Merger with Fortis Healthcare was the major driving force that helped SRL Diagnostics maintain majority share in pathology tests market. The merger helped the laboratory in gaining revenue as it added the revenue generated by inpatient's staying in the Fortis Hospital. The introduction of MySRL application, where customers can book a test as per their convenience and pay online for the services, further augmented the growth of SRL diagnostics.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Research Methodology



3. India Diagnostic Laboratories Market Introduction



4. Operating Models Followed by India Diagnostic Laboratories Market



5. India Diagnostic Laboratories Market Size and Growth, FY'2011-FY'2016



6. India Private Diagnostic Laboratories Market Segmentation



7. Snapshot on India Private Pathology Tests Market



8. Snapshot on India Private Radiology Tests Market



9. Decision Making Process of Customers for Choosing Diagnostic Laboratories



10. Trends and Developments in India Private Diagnostic Laboratories Market



11. Investment Model for Setting Up a Diagnostic Laboratory



12. Regulatory Environment for India Diagnostic Laboratories Market



13. Porter's Five Forces Analysis for India Private Diagnostic Laboratories Market



14. Company Profiles For India Diagnostic Laboratories Market



15. India Private Diagnostic Laboratories Market Future Outlook and Projections, FY'2017 - FY'2021



16. Analyst Recommendations



17. Macro Economic Variables Impacting Private Diagnostics Laboratories Market in India



Companies Mentioned



- SRL Diagnostics

- Dr Lal PathLabs

- Thyrocare

- Metropolis Healthcare Limited

- BSR Healthcare

- Medall Healthcare

- Apollo Diagnostics

- Oncquest Laboratories Limited

- Suburban Diagnostics

- Vijaya Diagnostic Center

- Lucid Medical Diagnostics

- BSR Healthcare

- PathCare

- Star Imaging & Path Lab Pvt. Ltd.

- Atulya Healthcare

- Suraksha

- Express Clinics

- Krsnaa Diagnostics

- Cryogenex Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd.



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6zp876/india_diagnostic

About Research and Markets

Research and Markets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716