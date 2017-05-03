sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 04.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 562 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

14,95 Euro		-0,08
-0,53 %
WKN: 870450 ISIN: CA0679011084 Ticker-Symbol: ABR 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
TSX-60
NYSE Arca Gold Miners
1-Jahres-Chart
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,855
14,914
03.05.
14,818
14,906
03.05.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION14,95-0,53 %
EVOLVING GOLD CORP0,09-25,00 %
OSISKO MINING INC3,35+2,79 %