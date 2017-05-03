HUDSON, N.Y., 2017-05-03 18:55 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taconic Biosciences, a global leader in genetically engineered mouse models and associated services, announced it will expand the offering of a key Alzheimer's Disease (AD) mouse model, APPSWE - Model 1349, to include aged animals.



Taconic will now offer off-the-shelf Model 1349 animals aged up to 42 weeks, saving months off the typical timeline to access Alzheimer's models. This program addresses customers' need to have critical disease models immediately available, as opposed to placing an order and waiting for the animals to age and express the desired phenotype.



Dr. Michael Seiler, Taconic Biosciences' portfolio director for genetically engineered models, commented, "The addition of aged APPSWE animals demonstrates Taconic's commitment to help researchers reduce discovery timelines. These reductions save both time and money, ultimately making it easier to progress towards life-changing therapeutics."



APPSWE mice express a mutated form of the human gene for amyloid precursor protein (APP) known as the Swedish mutation (APPSWE). The mutated gene encodes a double amino acid substitution and is associated with an inheritable increased susceptibility to Alzheimer's Disease. Resulting phenotypic manifestations in APPSWE mice include a progressive accumulation of beta amyloid (Aß) in the brain, analogous to classic "senile plaques" of human AD, and correlated cognitive deficits. Mice that overexpress an Alzheimer's-associated isoform of the human amyloid precursor protein provide a model for human Alzheimer's Disease and an experimental tool for a diversity of cellular mechanisms.



Alzheimer's Disease and other dementias is expected to cost the United States $259 billion dollars in 2017 (www.alz.org), representing a major market and focus for pharmaceutical research.



Taconic also offers unaged Model 1349 animals, as well as a comprehensive neuroscience rodent model portfolio. To learn more about Taconic's neuroscience portfolio, please contact Taconic Biosciences at 1-888-TACONIC (888-822-6642) in the US, +45 70 23 04 05 in Europe or at info@taconic.com



About Taconic Biosciences, Inc. Taconic Biosciences is a fully-licensed, global leader in genetically engineered rodent models and services. Founded in 1952, Taconic helps biotechnology companies and institutions acquire, custom generate, breed, precondition, test, and distribute valuable research models worldwide. Specialists in genetically engineered mouse and rat models, precision research mouse models, and integrated model design and breeding services, Taconic operates three service laboratories and six breeding facilities in the U.S. and Europe, maintains distributor relationships in Asia and has global shipping capabilities to provide animal models almost anywhere in the world.



