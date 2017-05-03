Technavio market research analysts forecast the global SCARA robots marketto grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The market study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global scara robotsmarketfor 2017-2021. The report also lists assembly, pick and place, and logistics as the three major application segments. SCARA robots are used for applications that require high precision and accuracy.

According to Bharath Kanniappan, a lead analyst at Technavio for roboticsresearch, "The introduction of collaborative SCARA robots has been a major trend in the industrial robots' industry as industries require robots that are user-friendly and safe to use."

Technavio's analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global SCARA robots market:

Cost benefits offered by SCARA robots

SCARA robots are compact, offer high-speed abilities, and require minimum space to operate. They are nearly ideal for all applications, including the need for utmost precision and swiftness while handling delicate components. These robots also enable fast commissioning by reducing weathering and extending maintenance intervals.

The Electronics and automotive industries are growing at an exponential pace, therefore, a large number of robots are used in these industries. The manufacturing plants incorporating these robots run for longer durations. Under such conditions, SCARA robots with less maintenance costs are advantageous for companies.

Requirement for precision jobs in the assembly line

There is an extensive requirement for the precision and accuracy of tasks in various industries. This requirement has increased the demand for SCARA robots. Every company needs to maintain a certain standard for its manufactured products. SCARA robots, with their variable range of arm length, standard operating time, and payload capacities are capable of offering precision in the jobs that they perform.

Increased demand for SCARA robots for palletizing

SCARA robots are used in mechanical operations such as packaging or stacking items on pallets or surfaces. The structure of SCARA robots has rigid parallel revolute joints that are positioned vertically. Payload capacities and arm movements offered by SCARA robots make them flexible while stacking up material accurately on the required platform.

"The structure of SCARA robots helps in selective pick-and-insert operations, which are mostly used in assembling applications and in various other mechanical operations in the electronic and electricals, and semiconductor industries. These robots can easily position and join a payload in every horizontal direction," says Bharath.

