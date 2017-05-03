LENEXA, KS -- (Marketwired) -- 05/03/17 -- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY), which develops, manufactures and markets advanced digital technology products for law enforcement, homeland security and commercial security applications, today announced that it will host an investor conference on Monday, May 15, 2017 at 11:15 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017, along with other topics of interest. The Company will release its operating results for the first quarter in a press release prior to the conference call.

Shareholders and other interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing (844) 761-0863 and entering conference ID #18527706 a few minutes before 11:15 a.m. Eastern on Monday, May 15, 2017.

A replay of the conference call will be available two hours after its completion, from May 15, 2017 until 11:59 p.m. on July 15, 2017 by dialing 855-859-2056 and entering the conference ID #18527706.

About Digital Ally, Inc.

Digital Ally, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets advanced technology products for law enforcement, homeland security and commercial applications. The Company's primary focus is digital video imaging and storage. For additional information, visit www.digitalallyinc.com

The Company is headquartered in Lenexa, Kansas, and its shares are traded on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "DGLY".

For Additional Information, Please Contact:

Stanton E. Ross

CEO

Stan.Ross@DigitalAllyInc.com

913-814-7774



