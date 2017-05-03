

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended Wednesday's session with a small increase, adding to the gains of the previous day. After a weak start, the market quickly recovered and hit a new high for the year around the middle of the afternoon.



Despite the continued gains, investors were in a cautious mood Wednesday. Traders are awaiting today's policy decision from the Federal Reserve. While the central bank is not expected to make any change to interest rates, investors will be watching for clues regarding future rate hikes. Traders are also looking forward to the release of the US jobs report on Friday and the runoff election in France this weekend.



The Swiss Market Index increased by 0.26 percent Wednesday and finished at 8,891.89, slightly off its intraday high of 8,899.45. The Swiss Leader Index climbed 0.12 percent and the Swiss Performance Index added 0.15 percent.



Swisscom advanced 1.7 percent after it reported better than expected quarterly earnings. The company also reaffirmed its guidance for the full year.



Geberit climbed 1.6 percent and Aryzta added 1.2 percent.



Index heavyweight Roche increased 1.0 percent after the US FDA approved the VENTANA PD-L1 (SP263) test for patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma. Nestlé also gained 0.4 percent, while Novartis dipped 0.3 percent.



LafargeHolcim dropped 2.3 percent despite a positive first quarter report. The results did little to alleviate concerns among investors ahead of the departure of CEO Eric Olsen.



Bâloise declined 2.5 percent after it began trading on an ex-dividend basis. Dufry weakened by 1.7 percent and Adecco lost 1.2 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX