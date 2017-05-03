Regulatory News:

The shareholders of LafargeHolcim attending today's ordinary Annual General Meeting approved all motions proposed by the Board of Directors. 783 shareholders representing 63.92 percent of the company's share capital were present at the meeting held in Zurich.

The shareholders confirmed Beat Hess as Chairman of the Board and Patrick Kron was elected as a new member of the Board. All other existing members of the Board were confirmed, except Philippe Dauman, Alexander Gut and Bruno Lafont who did not stand for re-election.

The shareholders approved the payout from capital contribution reserves of CHF 2.00 per registered share, an increase of CHF 0.50 on the previous year. The payment will take place on May 10, 2017. The annual report and the annual financial statements of the Group and of LafargeHolcim Ltd also received approval from shareholders.

The compensation report was endorsed by shareholders in an advisory vote. Shareholders also approved in two separate binding votes the total maximum amount of compensation for the members of the Board covering the period from the 2017 Annual General Meeting to the 2018 Annual General Meeting and the total maximum amount of compensation of the financial year 2018 for the members of the Executive Committee.

Composition of the bodies elected by the shareholders:

Board of Directors:

Beat Hess (Chairman), Bertrand Collomb, Paul Desmarais, Jr., Oscar Fanjul, Patrick Kron, Gérard Lamarche, Adrian Loader, Jürg Oleas, Nassef Sawiris, Thomas Schmidheiny, Hanne Birgitte Breinbjerg Sørensen, Dieter Spälti

Nomination, Compensation Governance Committee:

Paul Desmarais, Jr., Oscar Fanjul, Adrian Loader, Nassef Sawiris, Hanne Birgitte Breinbjerg Sørensen

About LafargeHolcim

LafargeHolcim is the leading global building materials and solutions company serving masons, builders, architects and engineers all over the world. Group operations produce cement, aggregates and ready-mix concrete which are used in building projects ranging from affordable housing and small, local projects to the biggest, most technically and architecturally challenging infrastructure projects. As urbanization increasingly impacts people and the planet, the Group provides innovative products and building solutions with a clear commitment to social and environmental sustainability. With leading positions in all regions, LafargeHolcim employs around 90,000 employees in more than 80 countries and has a portfolio that is equally balanced between developing and mature markets.

