India Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market Outlook 20172021 - India's Emergence as a Global Destination for Clinical Trials - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "India Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market Outlook to 2021 - Rise in Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Inclusion of Several New Vaccines in National Immunization Programme to Shape Future Growth" report to their offering.

The report titled "India Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market Outlook to 2021 provides a comprehensive analysis of the pediatric drugs and vaccines market in India and covers market size and segmentation of overall market by drugs and vaccines.

The report covers the further segmentations of different spaces such as Drugs and Vaccines into sub segments based on their individual characteristics. The sub segments of Drugs (Patented and Generic, Treatment and Management, Drug Classes, Prescription and OTC, Online and Offline) are then considered separately and analysis on them has been done individually. Similarly, the sub segments of Vaccines (Monovalent and Multivalent, Technology, Indication) have also been considered.

The report covers detailed profiles of leading players in the different sub segments in the market. The potential and future outlook has been individually discused for India Pediatric Drug and Vaccine market.

The report provides detailed analysis of segments, trends & developments, growth drivers and major restraints and challenges within the industry. The report also serves as a benchmark for existing players and for new players who wish to capitalize on the market potential and investors who are looking forward to venture into pediatric drugs and vaccines market in India.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Value Chain Analysis of India Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market



3. India Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market, FY'2011-FY'2016



4. India Pediatric Drugs Market Introduction and Size, FY'2011-FY'2016



5. India Pediatric Drugs Market Segmentation



6. Competitive Landscape of Major Players in India Pediatric Drugs Market



7. India Pediatric Drugs Market Future Outlook, FY'2017-FY'2021



8. India Pediatric Vaccines Market Introduction and Size, FY'2011-FY'2016



9. India Pediatric Vaccines Market Segmentation



10. Competitive Landscape of Major Players in India Pediatrics Vaccine Market



11. Pipeline Analysis of Global and India Pediatric Vaccines market



12. India Pediatric Vaccines Market Future Outlook, FY'2017-FY'2021



13. Government Regulations in India Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market



14. Porter Five Forces Analysis in India Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market



15. Issues and Challenges in India Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market



16. Analyst Recommendations



17. Macroeconomic Factors in India Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market



Companies Mentioned



Sun Pharmaceuticals

Lupin Pharmaceuticals

Cipla

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

Abbott India

Serum Institute of India

Panacea Biotec

Bharat Biotech

GSK Pharmaceuticals

Biological E Limited

