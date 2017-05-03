India Online Fashion Market to 2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Apr 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

India Online Fashion Market to 2021 - Elevating Sales in Tier II and Tier III Cities is expected to Fuel the Market in Future provides a comprehensive analysis of the online fashion retail market in India. The report includes the cumulative GMV generated by the market players from the sales of online fashion products, including apparel, footwear and accessories.

Availability of international brands and different style on one platform and varied offers and discounts provided by the ecommerce players on their website is the major factor responsible for increased sales of apparels on ecommerce portals. New players entering the ecommerce markets with wide offering range of apparels in their portfolio has further added to the increase in the share of online apparels. Moreover, it has been observed that various offline fashion apparel giants in India such as Lifestyle, Shopper Stop, and Pantaloons have started their online websites, which clearly advocates the growing demand for online apparel shopping across the country.

Further, the market in the study is differentiated on the basis of tier cities into tier I, tier II, and tier III cities. The market is also segmented by four price segments - economy, mass, premium, and elite. The study also highlights the detailed information about logistics procedure followed in online fashion market and government regulations pertaining to the market, which will guide new entrants to plan their strategies accordingly.

Convenience to purchase online, rising disposable income of people in India, easy availability of branded products and rising demand for ecommerce products in Tier II and Tier III cities are other major factors which have augmented the growth of online fashion market in India.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Research Methodology



3. India Online Fashion Market Introduction



4. Comparative Analysis of Online Fashion Market in India With offline Market



5. Business Models in Online Fashion Market



6. Logistics Handling in India Online Fashion Market



7. India Online Fashion Market Size by GMV, FY'2015-FY'2016



8. India Online Fashion Market Segmentation



9. Consumer Profile for India Online Fashion Market



10. Regulatory Landscape on India Online Fashion Market



11. Trends and Developments in India Online Fashion Market



12. Porter's Five Forces Analysis for India Online Fashion Market



13. Competitive Landscape of Major Players in Online Fashion Market



14. Company Profiles for Major Players in Online Fashion Market



15. India Online Fashion Market Future Outlook and Projections, FY'2017-FY'2021



16. Analyst Recommendations



17. Macroeconomic Indicators in India Online Fashion Market



Companies Mentioned



Flipkart Online Services Pvt. Ltd

Amazon India

Snapdeal

Jabong

Myntra

Limeroad

Craftsvilla

Ajio

ABOF

Metroshoes.net

Tata CLiQ

Street311.com

Shopper Stop

