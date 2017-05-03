Technavio's latest report on the global stroboscope marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Navin Rajendra, an industry expert from Technavio, specializing in research on embedded systems sector, says, "Customers across the globe are insisting on the use of high-quality products developed in minimum time. Therefore, many industries are adopting instruments that can help improve the overall efficiency and performance of the machinery without compromising on the quality

Moreover, the deployment of stroboscopes and other automation instruments helps in reducing the dependency on human resources, thereby ensuring safer operations. These instruments also come handy when there is a scarcity of skilled workforce. Therefore, stroboscopes provide several opportunities for cost-driven companies to improve their plant operations in a cost-effective way.

The top three emerging trends driving the global stroboscope marketaccording to Technavio hardware and semiconductor research analysts are:

Use of strobe lights to treat Alzheimer's

Alzheimer's is a disease that affects more than 30 million people worldwide. The estimated cost of treating this disease is more than USD 1 trillion by 2025. People affected with Alzheimer's show symptoms of dementia, cognitive difficulties, and change in personality traits. The cause of this disease is the aggregation of a type of protein called beta-amyloid.

In 2016, researchers at MIT found that exposure to strobe lighting can damage or reduce levels of the amyloid proteins in mice. Flickering lights stimulate brain waves. The gamma oscillations are found to be disturbed in patients with Alzheimer's. Brain activity can be increased using strobe flashing lights, which, in turn, increases the brain's immune cells ability to absorb amyloid proteins.

Use of stroboscope for underwater photography

Underwater photography is unique and is carried out as a passion by many photographers. It also helps in the study of many underwater species. Many researchers and photographers do underwater photography to study the marine environment and provide crucial information about the aquatic life.

"External strobes are increasingly being used for underwater photography because the color is observed as the light travels underwater. As the underwater light is not always bright, underwater photos look blurry due to low shutter speed. Using a strobe allows a diver to shoot sharp photos supplying light at high speed," adds Navin.

Stroboscope applications to address security issues

Stroboscope light signals are used as an important and protective device in security systems. Strobe sirens are also used to the grab attention of other residences and neighbors in an emergency situation. Strobe sirens are largely being used to stop a criminal from committing unlawful activities.

Strobe lights are used in water treatment plants. These strobe lights are helpful to detect exceeding levels of pH-value in the water and are visible from long distances. Security printing is used extensively to prevent forgery and counterfeiting. Automation also uses some security features that are incorporated to prove the authenticity of the objects.

The key vendors are as follows:

BBE

Lutron Electronic Enterprise

Monarch Instrument

PCE Instruments

Unilux

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

