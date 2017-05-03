

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Guinness beer is finally going vegan by ditching fish bladders from the brewing process.



In November 2015, Guinness announced its plans to go vegan-friendly by stop using fish bladder gelatin called isinglass to filter its beer. However, it took the brewery nearly two years to finally reach the plan.



'All keg format Guinness Draught has been produced using our new filtration system and is vegan-friendly,' the company tweeted.



Guinness has been using isinglass, a protein from the dried swim bladders of fish, to clarify the beer and pull the yeast to the bottom of the brewing tank. The company will no longer use isinglass in the production to filter the yeast, Diageo said in a statement.



Meanwhile, only pints of Guinness are free of isinglass, while bottles and cans are still not vegan-friendly.



According to the Guinness website, 'Full distribution of bottle and can formats will be in place by the end of 2017, so until then, our advice to vegans is to consume the product from the keg format only for now.'



