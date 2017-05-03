Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Febuxostat Sales, Price Analysis, Sales Forecast 2017" report to their offering.

Find out the sales of Febuxostat worldwide and by countries in North America, Europe, Japan, BRIC, and Australia. Discover the growth trends of Febuxostat by countries, and also find out the sales forecast until 2021.

The research also provides Febuxostat unit price by countries. The sales and price data from this report is useful for analyzing Febuxostat sales trends, sales forecast for Febuxostat, brand planning, Febuxostat generics trends, product positioning, strategic forecasts, BD&L, competitive intelligence, pricing analysis, and price benchmarks.

Benefits to the User

Identify companies marketing Febuxostat by major countries

Find out Febuxostat sales, growth, and sales forecast by major countries; use it for your market planning market assessments, market sizing, market shares, BD&L, product strategy, positioning, and competitive intelligence

Determine the price of Febuxostat in major markets; use it to devise pricing strategies, estimate patient shares, develop patient forecast models, and estimate annual therapy costs

Derive unit sales of Febuxostat by countries using pricing and sales data; use it for your market planning market assessments, market sizing, market shares, BD&L, product strategy, positioning, and competitive intelligence

Key Topics Covered:

1. Febuxostat Introduction

2. Febuxostat Sales Analysis

3. Febuxostat Sales by Countries

4. Febuxostat Price Analysis by Countries

5. Febuxostat Sales Forecast

6. Febuxostat Sales Forecast by Countries

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xv75lt/febuxostat_sales.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170503006317/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For EST Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Immune Disorders Drugs