

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were lower Wednesday, ahead of the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision.



The Fed is not expected to hike rates but signal that a June rate hike is forthcoming despite downbeat economic news.



June gold fell $8.50, or 0.7%, to settle at $1,248.50/oz, the lowest in four weeks.



Private-sector hiring slowed in April to the slowest pace in four months, with companies boosting payrolls by only 177,000 jobs, according to the ADP. The increase was roughly in line with estimates.



