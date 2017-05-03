

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., has indicated that Republicans are 'getting extremely close' to securing the votes needed to approve a bill to repeal and replace the healthcare reform law known as Obamacare.



In an interview with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt on Wednesday, Ryan said the House GOP continues to make progress in building support for the American Health Care Act.



Ryan declined to comment on when the bill would be brought up for a vote, however, suggesting the legislation would be brought to the floor when it has the 217 votes needed to pass.



'We're going to bring them up when we have the votes. We're getting extremely close,' Ryan said. 'We're having very, very productive conversations with our members. The president is having good conversations with our members. The vice president is. His whole staff is involved.'



He added, 'So I feel very good about the progress we're making and we'll make the announcement when we make the announcement. It's how I handle these things.'



Republicans and President Donald Trump suffered a major setback earlier this year when the House leadership was forced to withdraw the Obamacare repeal bill.



The withdrawal came amid opposition from a number of more conservative lawmakers, who felt the bill did not go far enough to dismantle Obamacare.



The conservative House Freedom Caucus has announced its support for a revised version of the bill, but the changes have raised concerns among some moderate Republicans about protections for people with pre-existing health conditions.



Congressman Fred Upton, R-Mich., has offered an amendment that would provide $8 billion over five years to help people with pre-existing conditions obtain health insurance.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX