Global Knee Replacement Devices Market to Grow at a CAGR of 3.25% by 2021: Growing Demand for Cementless Knee Replacement - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Knee Replacement Devices Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.
The global Knee Replacement Devices market to grow at a CAGR of 3.25% during the period 2017-2021.
The report, Global Knee Replacement Devices Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is growing demand for cementless knee replacement. Globally, among all knee replacement procedures, the majority of surgeons use cemented knee replacements devices. However, these cemented knee replacement devices have many post-operative complications after they have been implanted in the body.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is high prevalence of knee-related issues. Knee-related disorders are some of the major global health issues, which affect most people above 40 years and are more specific for people aged above 60 years. Arthritis, trauma, back pain, and osteoporosis are the most common joint problems globally. Limited physical activity and unhealthy eating habits can negatively influence the body's homeostasis.
Key vendors
- Zimmer Biomet
- DePuy Synthes
- Stryker
- Smith & Nephew
- Exactech
- ConforMis
Other prominent vendors
- Aesculap Implant Systems
- Arthrex
- Arthrosurface
- Baumer
- Corentec
- Others
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Market landscape
PART 06: Market segmentation by procedure type
PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user
PART 08: Geographical segmentation
PART 09: Decision framework
PART 10: Drivers and challenges
PART 11: Market trends
PART 12: Vendor landscape
PART 13: Key vendor analysis
PART 14: Appendix
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/l9kldn/global_knee
