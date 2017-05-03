Global Knee Replacement Devices Market to Grow at a CAGR of 3.25% by 2021: Growing Demand for Cementless Knee Replacement - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May. 03, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Knee Replacement Devices Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global Knee Replacement Devices market to grow at a CAGR of 3.25% during the period 2017-2021.



The report, Global Knee Replacement Devices Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is growing demand for cementless knee replacement. Globally, among all knee replacement procedures, the majority of surgeons use cemented knee replacements devices. However, these cemented knee replacement devices have many post-operative complications after they have been implanted in the body.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is high prevalence of knee-related issues. Knee-related disorders are some of the major global health issues, which affect most people above 40 years and are more specific for people aged above 60 years. Arthritis, trauma, back pain, and osteoporosis are the most common joint problems globally. Limited physical activity and unhealthy eating habits can negatively influence the body's homeostasis.

Key vendors



Zimmer Biomet

DePuy Synthes

Stryker

Smith & Nephew

Exactech

ConforMis



Other prominent vendors



Aesculap Implant Systems

Arthrex

Arthrosurface

Baumer

Corentec

Others



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by procedure type



PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user



PART 08: Geographical segmentation



PART 09: Decision framework



PART 10: Drivers and challenges



PART 11: Market trends



PART 12: Vendor landscape



PART 13: Key vendor analysis



PART 14: Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/l9kldn/global_knee

