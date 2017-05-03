sprite-preloader
03.05.2017
Global Knee Replacement Devices Market to Grow at a CAGR of 3.25% by 2021: Growing Demand for Cementless Knee Replacement - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May. 03, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Knee Replacement Devices Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global Knee Replacement Devices market to grow at a CAGR of 3.25% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Knee Replacement Devices Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is growing demand for cementless knee replacement. Globally, among all knee replacement procedures, the majority of surgeons use cemented knee replacements devices. However, these cemented knee replacement devices have many post-operative complications after they have been implanted in the body.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is high prevalence of knee-related issues. Knee-related disorders are some of the major global health issues, which affect most people above 40 years and are more specific for people aged above 60 years. Arthritis, trauma, back pain, and osteoporosis are the most common joint problems globally. Limited physical activity and unhealthy eating habits can negatively influence the body's homeostasis.

Key vendors

  • Zimmer Biomet
  • DePuy Synthes
  • Stryker
  • Smith & Nephew
  • Exactech
  • ConforMis

Other prominent vendors

  • Aesculap Implant Systems
  • Arthrex
  • Arthrosurface
  • Baumer
  • Corentec
  • Others

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by procedure type

PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

PART 11: Market trends

PART 12: Vendor landscape

PART 13: Key vendor analysis

PART 14: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/l9kldn/global_knee

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire