HOUSTON, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 05/03/17 -- Intergraph will host a webinar on May 16, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. CDT that will demonstrate how to prevent leakage in pipe flanges that interconnect with equipment by using the design and analyses capabilities in CAESAR II and PV Elite for piping and vessels. The webinar will cover how to address the various problems that promote leakage and procedures to help reduce the likelihood they will occur. The webinar leader will be Ray Delaforce, senior support engineer and trainer for PV Elite and TANK software at Intergraph CADWorx & Analysis Solutions.

For more information about the webinar, visit http://coade.typepad.com/coadeinsider/webinar---caesar-ii/. To register for the webinar, visit http://icas.intergraph.com/20170516-PV-Elite-Webinar.

For information on Intergraph analysis products, visit http://www.intergraph.com/ppm/analysis.aspx. For more information on Intergraph CAESAR II, visit http://www.coade.com/products/caesarii. For information on Intergraph PV Elite, visit http://www.coade.com/products/pv-elite.

About Intergraph CADWorx & Analysis Solutions

Intergraph CADWorx & Analysis Solutions is part of Intergraph Process, Power & Marine. It develops and supports the following products: CADWorx, for plant design; CAESAR II, for pipe stress analysis; PV Elite and Visual Vessel Design, for pressure vessel analysis; TANK, for storage tank analysis; and GT STRUDL, for structural analysis.

Soon to be rebranded simply as Hexagon PPM, the Intergraph Process, Power & Marine division of Hexagon is the leading global provider of engineering software for the design, construction and operation of plants, ships and offshore facilities.

Process, Power & Marine is part of Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B; hexagon.com), a leading global provider of information technologies that drive quality and productivity improvements across geospatial and industrial enterprise applications.

© 2017 Hexagon AB and/or its subsidiaries and affiliates. Intergraph is part of Hexagon. All rights reserved. Intergraph, the Intergraph logo, CADWorx, CAESAR II, PV Elite and GT STRUDL are registered trademarks, and TANK is a trademark, of Intergraph Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other brands and product names are trademarks of their respective owners.

Contact

Gary Carson

+1.713.668.8550

Email Contact



