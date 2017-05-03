HERNDON, VA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/03/17 -- Whether it's work or play bringing you to the Washington, D.C. area this summer, the Residence Inn Herndon Reston has a hotel deal designed to help you make the most of your stay. Available through September 4, 2017, the promotion rewards stays of two to five nights with double Marriott Rewards points, and stays of six or more nights with triple points.

Vacation seekers will find plenty of reasons to extend their stay, thanks to the area's diverse attractions. In addition to offering easy access to Washington, D.C.'s landmarks, the hotel is an ideal starting point for day trips to places like Baltimore, Northern Virginia's wine country and the shops, restaurants and cobblestone streets of Old Town Alexandria.

Business travelers, meanwhile, will enjoy close proximity to major Reston industries and government contractors. Plus Reston Town Center, with its shops, restaurants and entertainment, is close by for relaxing at the end of the day or for meeting up with colleagues and clients.

No matter what brings travelers to this extended-stay hotel in Herndon, the property's amenities entice them to settle in comfortably. Guests enjoy value-added features like:

Free parking

Full kitchens to save money on dining

Free Wi-Fi

Complimentary daily breakfast

Pet-friendly accommodation





Plus the hotel simplifies the logistics of traveling in and out of Herndon with its complimentary shuttle. From Monday to Friday, the shuttle transports guests between the hotel and both Dulles International Airport and the Metrorail, which offers fast and direct access to Washington, D.C.

To extend your stay and amplify your rewards, simply reserve your accommodation here. Bonus points will be rewarded to Marriott Rewards members upon checkout. Offer is good for new reservations only.

About the Residence Inn Herndon Reston

At the Residence Inn Herndon Reston, guests will discover a home away from home, whether they're staying a few days or a few weeks. The all-suite Reston hotel boasts 168 guest rooms outfitted with full kitchens, luxury bedding, LCD televisions, plug-in technology and free fiber-optic internet access for the fastest connection speeds around. Visitors will also enjoy a range of complimentary features, from breakfast buffets and regularly hosted evening socials, to shuttle service to the airport and Metrorail. The hotel also includes a seasonal outdoor pool and Sport Court®, as well as complimentary access to the nearby Gold's Gym Clock Tower, to help guests maintain their fitness regimens. Visitors arriving for both business and leisure will appreciate the property's location, which is convenient to area businesses as well as local attractions like Reston Town Center, golf courses and Great Falls.

