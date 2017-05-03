Top iOS Homework App, Socratic, Launches On Android In 6 Languages

WORLD-CLASS HOMEWORK HELP NOW AVAILABLE FOR ALL STUDENTS

NEW YORK, May 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --When Socratic launched on iPhone in July, founders Chris Pedregal and Shreyans Bhansali knew they had a hit: the app shot to the top of the App Store and garnered a 5-star rating. The founders weren't satisfied though because the app was only available to English speakers with iPhones.

Today, Socratic is launching on Android devices and in six languages: English, Spanish, French, German, Indonesian, and Portuguese.

"Silicon Valley startups don't often prioritize launching in other languages because it is so hard to do. Chris and I grew up outside of the U.S., so we have a different perspective. We're so excited to open Socratic up to the world," said Shreyans Bhansali, co-founder and Head of Engineering. "With our new languages, Socratic has the potential to reach 1.5 billion people in their native language."

The Socratic app, where students can snap a photo of a homework question and learn how to answer it, has dominated the App Store education rankings. Socratic gets over 10 million homework questions a month and was recently named an Honoree by the Webby Awards. Now, with Socratic launching on Android, students from São Paulo to Jakarta will have access to this tool. Unlike other educational apps, the entire Socratic experience is completely free.

Students simply take a photo of their question and the app provides explanations, definitions, curated videos, and Q&A. With a focus on pedagogy, Socratic gives students learning content that teachers can trust. The app helps students with homework from any major high school subject, including Math, Science, History, and Literature.

Today's international Android launch signals a change for students around the world: whether studying Algebra or Chemistry, students can rely on Socratic to help them understand tricky concepts and get their homework done well.

About the Founders

Shreyans Bhansali, Head of Engineering, graduated from the University of Pennsylvania. The son of Indian parents, he grew up in Indonesia.

Christopher Pedregal, CEO, graduated from Stanford University. He was born to a Spanish father and a French mother, and grew up in Brazil and Mexico.

