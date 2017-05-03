System Integrator Market for Industrial Automation to Reach $56.05 Billion by 2022: Growing Demand for Low-cost Energy-efficient Production Processes - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May. 03, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "System Integrator Market - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The system integrator market for industrial automation is expected to reach USD 56.05 Billion by 2022 from USD 41.47 Billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 5.0% between 2017 and 2022. The major factors driving the growth of the system integrator market for industrial automation include the growing usage of Internet of Thing (IoT) in industries, rising safety and security concerns, demand for low-cost energy-efficient production processes by manufacturing plants, and need for automating complex processes.



Software integration services are expected to hold the largest share of the system integrator market during the forecast period owing to the wide acceptance of software applications and their integration services for industrial automation.



The PLC, PAC, and RTU technology held the largest share of the system integrator market in 2016. The growth of this market can be attributed to the huge demand for controlling the manufacturing plant machinery. This technology collects data from various sources in plants and sends it to the SCADA or DCS for analysis at remote locations.



The market for the automotive industry is expected to grow at the highest rate between 2017 and 2022 owing to the increasing inventory management, performance analysis, design process, and supply chain management in these industries. The growth in the automotive industry owing to the increasing global demand for vehicles is encouraging companies to increase their production rates, thereby leading to the increasing adoption of automation in the industry.

