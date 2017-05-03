TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/03/17 -- Leo Resources Inc. has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding share capital on the basis of one (1) post consolidation share for each five (5) pre-consolidation common shares. No fractional shares will be issued. Any fraction of a share will be rounded to the nearest whole number.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 5,449,502 NOT 3,449,502 as previously announced.

The shares will begin trading on a consolidated basis and with a new CUSIP number on May 4, 2017.

The name and symbol will not change.

Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the end of business on May 3, 2017. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis: May 4, 2017

Record Date: May 8, 2017

NEW CUSIP: 526367404

NEW ISIN: CA5263674049

Contacts:

Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)

Listings

(416) 367-7340

Listings@thecse.com

www.thecse.com



