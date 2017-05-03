Technavio's latest market research report on the global touch controller IC marketprovides an analysis on the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Navin Rajendra, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on embedded systems sector says, "The introduction of touch panels by mobile computing devices will increase the demand for sophisticated touch controller ICs from mobile computing devices OEMs, which are continuously striving to enhance the user experience."

The top three emerging market trends driving the global touch controller IC market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Emerging flexible displays

Introduction of motion controllers

Introduction of AR and VR devices

Emerging flexible displays

The introduction of flexible displays by consumer electronic device manufacturers will drive consumers to try this technology. As these displays are deployed in high-end devices incorporating advanced features, Technavio expects that the demand for flexible displays will have a positive impact on the growth of touch controller ICs.

Flexible displays have OLED and AMOLED displays incorporating touch controller IC and are placed between the flexible display and the touch sensor. The flexible OLED is a flexible substrate such as plastic, metal, or flexible glass. Samsung and LG Electronics are the companies leading the production of AMOLED displays. They manufacture AMOLED displays that are used for smartphones and wearable devices.

Introduction of motion controllers

The motion controller is a sub-field of automation, encompassing the systems involved in the moving parts of the machine in a controlled manner. With the introduction of the oculus motion controller in December 2016, it is estimated that the touch controller IC market will witness a high growth rate. In 2015, HTC Vive used touch controller IC, and in 2016, Oculus introduced the touch controller IC in Oculus Rift and Gear VR. These are the two main VR devices that use touch controller ICs in their products.

"The touch controller IC chip for the Oculus Rift is smaller in size, which does not alter its performance and efficiency. The introduction of touch controller IC has reduced the motion blur in Oculus devices to keep the experience smooth for the user and reduce motion sickness for the user," says Navin

Introduction of AR and VR devices

With the introduction of new AR and VR devices, the touch controller IC and the touchscreen market will witness high growth rates. There are a number of AR and VR devices that use touchscreens and touch controller ICs.VR devices are designed for the gaming and 3D world.

At present, it is primarily young people in the age group between 12 and 28 years that play games and view 3D content, but it is estimated that in the future, millions of people will be drawn towards AR and VR technology devices, which will further drive the sales of touch controller ICs during the forecast period.

