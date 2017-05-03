LAKEWOOD, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/03/17 -- FusionPharm, Inc., (OTC PINK: FSPM), a company engaged in the development, sale and distribution of the patent pending PharmPods advanced hydroponic cultivation system is liquidating in expectation of dissolving the Company.

Pending legal proceedings have made it impossible for the Company to continue operations. Scott Dittman, the Company's remaining sole officer and director, has stepped down from these positions after authorizing the Company's legal counsel to handle the liquidation.

